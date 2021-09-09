Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring Sells 3,200 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 269,927 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

