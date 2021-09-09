O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,453 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $115.94. 55,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

