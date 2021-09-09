O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,734. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $169.15 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

