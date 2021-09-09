O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cummins worth $68,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

CMI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,014. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

