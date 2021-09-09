Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

