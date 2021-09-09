Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

