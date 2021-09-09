Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $410.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.30 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $414.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.93. 30,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,787. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

