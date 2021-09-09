Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,935. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

