Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202,669 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Open Text worth $58,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Open Text by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after acquiring an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after acquiring an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

OTEX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.19. 10,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

