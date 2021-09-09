Opium Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Opium has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $113.19 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

