Oppenheimer Comments on Moody’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Moody’s stock opened at $381.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,697,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.