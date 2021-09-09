O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $147,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $594.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.18.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

