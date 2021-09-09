ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.