Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $161.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $162.16 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $158.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $663.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of ORA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. 247,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,400. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 103,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,604,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

