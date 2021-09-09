Ormeus Ecosystem Trading Down 50.6% Over Last 7 Days (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $890,227.67 and approximately $369,168.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 50.6% against the dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00135240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00192208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.56 or 0.07405270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.73 or 1.00296596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00813616 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

