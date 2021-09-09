Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

