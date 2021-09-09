PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.