Page Arthur B Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.9% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

