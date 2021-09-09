Page Arthur B Sells 123 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.7% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 76.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.79 billion, a PE ratio of 303.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

