Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,945. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.