Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 33,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,099. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

