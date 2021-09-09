Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.