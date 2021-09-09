Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $102.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

