Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 540 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.