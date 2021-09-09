Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $82.30 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

