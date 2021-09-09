Parallel Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1,078.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $4,574,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total transaction of $463,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,887 shares of company stock worth $62,390,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $471.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $515.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

