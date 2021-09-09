Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

