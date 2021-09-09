Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDB stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

