Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.71 to $17.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.33 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $287.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average of $305.54. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.