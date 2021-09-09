Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PFGC opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 157.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 66,755.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

