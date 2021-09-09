PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $285.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

