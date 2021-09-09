Peanut Hits Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $526,159.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,283,885 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

