Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Sells $165,600.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.
