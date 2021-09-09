Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Sells $165,600.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

