Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,505 ($32.73) and last traded at GBX 2,525 ($32.99). Approximately 143,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 133,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,545 ($33.25).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,585.74. The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is currently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.