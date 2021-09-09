Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.21.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Also, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

