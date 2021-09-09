Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 104,991 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

