Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $514.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.59.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.