Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

