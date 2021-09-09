Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Importantly, its Lake Charles isomerization unit and massive Gray Oak Pipeline are expected to generate huge profits in the coming days. Increasing throughput volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil and higher pipeline volumes have been aiding the partnership. However, rising expenses associated with operating and maintenance have been hurting the partnership’s bottom-line. Significant exposure to debt capital is reflecting the midstream player’s weak financials. Rapidly spreading coronavirus variants have been affecting upstream business. This in turn will hurt demand for midstream energy assets.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 377,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

