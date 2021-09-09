Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.29

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.29 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 422,111 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a market cap of £513.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

