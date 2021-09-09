Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

