PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $11.15 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

