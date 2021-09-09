PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PFL opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

