Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,456 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $56,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.33. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at $40,582,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,148. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.