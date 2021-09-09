Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 123,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.