PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 253,577 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $28.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,195 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,125. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

