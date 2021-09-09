PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

ZION opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.