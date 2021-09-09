PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.