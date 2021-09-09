PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

