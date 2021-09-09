PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

